Another Pottawattamie County resident has died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The patient was among 12 new Iowa deaths reported by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office today. The resident was an adult man from Council Bluffs between the ages of 18 and 40. Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant said the man had no pre-existing health conditions and appears to have contracted the virus through community spread. He was tested on April 24 and passed away Tuesday.
“We are saddened by the news of another local COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County,” Wyant said. “Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family and loved ones.”
Pottawattamie County Public Health also reported five new COVID-19 cases. The total of COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County is now 36. Seventeen individuals have recovered, 16 are self-isolating at home, one is hospitalized, and there have been two deaths.
The five new cases are residents of Council Bluffs and include three females and two males. These individuals were tested for COVID-19 between April 24 and April 28. Two individuals are in the 41-60 age range, and three are in the 1840 age range. Two of them have pre-existing conditions. One of these individuals had contact with an existing COVID-19 case, and four were the result of community spread. Four of these individuals are self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COIVD-19 case. A part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public. If there is not a risk to the general public, Public Health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, Public Health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. And if you are sick, self-isolate at home.
Iowans are encouraged to go to www.testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is a new initiative designed to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Iowans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get us back to normal as quickly as possible.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the other additional 11 deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Marshall County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
Today, the IDPH has been notified of 467 additional positive cases for a total of 6,843 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,047 negative tests for a total of 34,494 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.
According to IDPH, 323 are currently hospitalized, and 2,428 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 76 Iowans have already been tested.
The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
-- This story is developing.
