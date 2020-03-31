Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh has a message for children that want to use the playground at city parks: don’t.
“They should not be playing on city playground equipment,” Walsh said Monday on the heels of making the recommendation during his Minute with the Mayor Facebook video message.
With temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Sunday and Monday — and expected for today and Wednesday — area residents have taken advantage, getting outside during a time when parks and trails offer a chance to get away from the daily reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while Walsh said getting outside is a great way to pass the time while social distancing, playground equipment can be a risk to public health.
“Kids are less hygienic than adults. They will touch the same surfaces on a playground. The potential is there to take the virus home,” Walsh said. “They should not be playing on city playground equipment.”
“It is not safe,” he said in his Facebook video message. “Stay away from playground equipment and be safe.”
The city is leaving parks open to allow for people to enjoy the outdoors.
“People need to get outside,” Walsh said. “Use the parks, don’t use the playground equipment.”
Pottawattamie County parks remain open as well. County Conservation Executive Director Mark Shoemaker said parks, especially Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, have been popular.
“The biggest usage we’re seeing is Hitchcock on weekends,” Shoemaker said. “People coming out to hike on the trails, walk their dog, all that fun stuff. Just getting outside.”
Shoemaker said Arrowhead Park in Neola and Botna Bend Park in Hancock have seen a good amount of vehicle traffic, with people driving through the parks as a way to get out of the house.
Earlier this month the county suspended cabin and picnic shelter reservations through at least the end of April. Campgrounds remain open, though showers — normally set to open for use around April 15 — will remain closed.
Shoemaker said camping has been sporadic so far, but could increase as the weather improves.
And park rangers are fielding a high volume of calls inquiring if the park is open and camping is available.
“The interest is out there. The sites are well over 6 feet apart” Shoemaker said, noting social distancing guidelines.
The parks have electric sites available and dump stations ready for recreation vehicles, he said.
“We don’t want to close the campgrounds at this time,” Shoemaker said.
That could change if people don’t follow those social distancing guidelines. Same goes for park playground equipment, with parks advising “use at your own risk,” Shoemaker said.
“We did go through and sanitize all the touch points (at playgrounds) when this started. To keep up with that is difficult, though,” Shoemaker said, noting that so far parks aren’t seeing a lot of use of the equipment. “When it gets starting nicer, we will. We’ll keep an eye on that and re-evaluate that as well.”
State parks remain open, with all bathrooms, including pit latrines, closed. Bathrooms at city and county parks are closed as well.
State park camping is also available but limited, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lodges, shelters and cabins are closed.
One playground that has been popular recently is the Dream Playground, to the chagrin of many. Council Bluffs social media was abuzz over the weekend as the area saw a lot of use Sunday.
The Dream Playground Re-Imagined posted an advisory on Facebook Monday that noted “Playgrounds are not advised to be used during this health emergency. Park staff are unable to keep them clean according to CDC guidelines. User discretion is advised.”
The Department of Natural Resources is also advising against using playgrounds.
“The best advice is not to use the playgrounds. But there’s no real practical way to close a playground,” Alex Murphy with the department said, noting that caution tape is easily ignored.
“We’re advising people to use playgrounds at their own discretion,” he continued, while also mentioning the need for social distancing and to bring hand sanitizer and wipes for use at locations. “Our parks are open, we just ask people to abide by (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”
