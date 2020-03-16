The Charles E. Lakin YMCA and YMCA Healthy Living Center in Council Bluffs and the Mills County YMCA will close indefinitely starting Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns.
The YMCA of Greater Omaha is closing all 10 metro-area branches, according to a Facebook post by the Charles E. Lakin YMCA.
The move comes "in light of the current COVID-19 situation, and with the goal of slowing community spread as encouraged by our local, state and federal government leaders," the Y said.
"We will be closely monitoring the situation to determine a safe and acceptable reopening date, and will communicate operational updates as we determine the appropriate course of action," the Y said.
Early Learning Center child care services at the Council Bluffs and downtown Omaha YMCA locations will remain open for the remainder of the week, suspending operations at the end of business on Friday.
YMCA Early Learning Centers located at CHI Lakeside, Immanuel and Bergan-Mercy hospitals in Omaha will remain open on "normal, business-as-usual operation schedules," continuing to operate uninterrupted for child care service, the YMCA of Greater Omaha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.