First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a total of $880,000, including $75,000 to Council Bluffs organizations, in community development grants to 47 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
Tuesday’s announcement was made by Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy. The grants support programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.
“At First National Bank of Omaha, we firmly believe that we have the ability and a responsibility to help make our communities stronger,” said Gorynski. “That’s why our Community Development Grant Program directs our investments to proven community partners who are working to create positive outcomes in these areas where need is greatest and results are best realized.”
Grants for affordable housing and neighborhood stability programs will enable FNBO’s community partners to build, rehabilitate or finance approximately 550 homes across the bank’s seven-state footprint. Grants supporting entrepreneurship and small business development initiatives will create or retain approximately 2,160 jobs.
In western Iowa, FNBO awarded $40,000 in community development grants to 26 organizations. Grants supporting affordable housing and neighborhood stability programs include:
• Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs (Council Bluffs): supports housing construction in Council Bluffs, $20,000.
• 712 Initiative (Council Bluffs): provides funding for neighborhood focused housing rehabilitation and clean-up program in Council Bluffs, $20,000.
Grants supporting entrepreneurship and small business development initiatives in western Iowa include:
• Iowa Western Small Business Development Center (Council Bluffs): provides funding for outreach, training and business coaching program for businesses in Council Bluffs, $35,000.
“Due to the unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19 and the financial impact it’s having on individuals and families in our communities, our second 2020 grant application period focusing on education and workforce development will be redirected so that it provides short- and long-term support for those that are most financially impacted by the current crisis,” said Gorynski.
FNBO will award housing stability grants to organizations providing direct financial assistance for short-term housing needs and for short-term health and human care needs.
In addition, FNBO will award workforce stability grants to organizations providing services that generate long-term impacts related to workforce development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.