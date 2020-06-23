The Council Bluffs Public Library will reopen to the public on July 1.
The facility will offer "Grab and Go" services, asking patrons to spend no more than 30 minutes in the library unless they are using a computer, the library announced on Tuesday. Patrons will be asked to wear masks and respect social distancing as precautions against COVID-19.
The library said it will offer limited computer use by appointment only. Computers may be reserved up to 24 hours in advance by calling 712-323-7553, ext. 132. Each computer session will be for 45 minutes, beginning on the hour, and limited to one session per person, per day. Only one person per computer. At the end of each session, staff will clean computer stations to ready for the next sessions.
No food or drink will be allowed in the building and all library materials must be returned through the book drop at the back of the building. There will be no public phone and no public use of meeting rooms, the library said.
The Makerspace at the library will remain closed for the time being. High touch items, such as games, toys, story and flannel bags will be unavailable at this time.
The option for curbside pickup service will still be available and the library will be open normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. If you have questions, please call 712-323-7553, email reference@councilbluffslibrary.org or go to councilbluffslibrary.org.
