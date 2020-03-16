The Council Bluffs Public Library is closed until further notice because of COVID-19 concerns.
The library is closed as of Monday, "in the interest of our patron's health and well-being," the institution said in a Facebook post.
Patrons are asked not to return materials at this time. Due dates will be extended until the library reopens.
"We thought that was the best arrangement for our staff and the public," library Director Kathy Rieger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.