The Council Bluffs Recycling Center has reopened with normal business hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The center is closed on Sundays.
The city said employees at the Recycling Center are taking protective measures to safeguard themselves and customers from COVID-19.
“Customers will be expected to practice social distancing when working with Recycling Center staff and other customers,” city officials said.
Library looking at tentative May 14 soft opening
Council Bluffs Public Library Director Kathy Reiger said Friday the library is looking at a tentative partial reopening on May 14. Directors of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum also voted Thursday to continue the museum’s COVID-19-related closure to May 14.
Although Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered the closing of all state libraries through April 30, Reiger noted that date could be extended based on recommendations from the Iowa Department of Health.
Even if Reynolds were to allow libraries to reopen on May 1, Reiger said the local library would not be in a position to do so.
A new software system being installed for the facility’s card catalog is not slated to be completed until May 7, after which the library will remain closed until May 14 for staff training on the new system.
Reiger said that if the library is permitted to reopen on May 14 — or later if directed by the governor — any opening will be initial only a partial opening of the facility.
She said patrons will initially be banned from the library’s second floor, including from the computers located there, when the facility is reopened.
Also, toys will not be available in the children’s area.
“Basically, our initial soft opening will allow patrons to pick up materials they want and very little else,” Reiger said. “Staff will get materials from the second floor that patrons want.” She said the library’s goal will be to continue social distancing practices for the foreseeable future to help avoid any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union Pacific Railroad Museum closed until May 30
The Union Pacific Railroad Museum will remain closed until at least May 30, museum curator Patricia LaBounty said.
She said the board-approved policy calls for the museum to be closed at any time schools are closed for a public health emergency. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week ordered Iowa schools to be closed for the remainder of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LaBounty said the board will decide at the end of May if the museum will be open during the summer months when schools are normally closed for the summer break.
The RailsWest Railroad Museum advised they are tentatively looking to reopen on Memorial Day, depending on the status of the outbreak.
Farmers Market Council Bluffs to open June 11
The 2020 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season will open on June 11.
“The Farmers Market Council Bluffs committee and staff at The 712 Initiative are working diligently to make sure the market has a safe opening for the Council Bluffs community,” a release from the 712 Initiative stated. “The decision to delay comes from discussions with state and local governments, the Council Bluffs Police Department, local health care systems, and other local markets.”
The 2020 season will run from June 11 until Sept. 24 on Thursdays in Bayliss Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Upon opening, there are plans to structure and monitor patron traffic throughout the market. These plans will be explained in more detail closer to the opening market date.
Supplemental activities at the market will be suspended until further notice, the release stated. This includes:
• The play space
• Wellness activities
• Live music
For more information, go online to the712initiative.org/events/farmersmarketcb.
— Managing Editor Courtney Brummer-Clark and Reporter Courtney Durham contributed to this report.
