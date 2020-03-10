Council Bluffs has a confirmed case of novel coronavirus.
Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant confirmed that an employee at Panera Bread in Council Bluffs has been tested as a “presumptive positive” for COVID-19. The county is waiting on a full positive confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.
The patient, a woman age 41 to 60, with underlying health issues, lives in Council Bluffs, Wyant confirmed at a press conference at Pottawattamie County Emergency Management on Monday.
Panera Bread in Council Bluffs closed over the weekend and remained closed Monday evening for a deep cleaning after an employee showed symptoms of the virus.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” Panera closed for the deep clean, said Wyant, who oversees public health for the county. “Which I compliment them on.”
Discussing information provided from the county, Panera confirmed that an employee had been sent home because the person exhibited coronavirus symptoms and that the location was doing a deep clean. The restaurant closed on Saturday afternoon.
The patient recently traveled to California, Wyant said. The woman went to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to be tested after exhibiting symptoms and has been in self-quarantine ever since. Pottawattamie County was notified of the case on Saturday.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Coordinator Maria Sieck said that an initial test came back inconclusive on Sunday ahead of Monday’s positive test.
County officials were unsure when the woman returned from California. Wyant confirmed that the woman had worked at Panera since returning, but did not know which days she had worked.
A Panera spokeswoman could not confirm when the employee had worked.
Wyant said the woman is in stable condition at home during the self-quarantine.
An investigation into the case continues, including looking at who the woman interacted with and if she’s been in other public places in recent days.
Officials did not have details on the makeup of her family, who she lives with or what specific area of Council Bluffs she lives in.
County officials stressed precautionary measures issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health, including:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.
- Contain germs by staying home when ill.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
Coronavirus is an airborne illness. Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
County health officials suggest anyone exhibiting symptoms contact their primary physician for guidance on next steps.
At the press conference, both Wyant and county Board of Supervisors Chairman Justin Schultz said the county will release more information on the case as it gets it.
Wyant said the county, city, schools, fire and police departments, along with hospitals, have been in constant contact regarding coronavirus.
There have been eight confirmed cases in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health — seven in Johnson County, older adults (61 to 80 years old) who had been on an Egyptian cruise.
On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds Gov. Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency, activating the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan, according to a release.
The proclamation authorizes state agencies to utilize resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus.
For updated coronavirus information, residents are encouraged to visit pcema-ia.org and click on the COVID-19 icon.
