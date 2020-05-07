Council Bluffs Community School District is eligible for up to $1,843,914 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
The allotment is part of $71.6 million the state has received in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act. Allocations to school districts will be based on each school’s eligibility for Title I, Part A, a federal program that provides funding to districts based on the percentage of low-income students it serves.
Nationally, $13.2 billion of the relief package was targeted for K-12 schools.
“These funds will provide critical support for schools, especially as they develop plans for what a return to learning will look like in the fall,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Schools can use this funding to address coronavirus-related challenges, including online learning support, professional development, educational technology, mental health services and services to support students with disabilities.”
The application for this funding will be posted on the department’s website this week, she said during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ press conference Tuesday.
By completing the application, each school must designate how they intend to use the funds and agree to fulfill reporting requirements, continue to employ staff and comply with other federal funding regulations, according to Heather Doe, education consultant/communications officer at the Iowa Department of Education.
Allowable categories for the use of funds could include, but are not limited to:
• Coordinating emergency response with other governmental entities
• Supporting equitable access to core instruction for students with disabilities
• Activities to address the unique needs of low-income children or students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness and youth in foster care
• Supporting school leaders with resources to address the needs of their individual schools
• Ensuring preparedness and coordination to improve coordinated responses to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the Coronavirus
• Ensuring continuity of learning for all students
• Purchasing cleaning supplies
• Training and professional development for LEA staff on sanitization and minimizing spread of infectious diseases
• Purchasing education technology, including hardware, software and connectivity “that aids in regular and substantive educational interaction between students and their classroom instructors
• Supporting the mental health services and supports
• Summer learning programs
• Planning for long-term closures
• Activities necessary for operational continuity and continuity of services
Of the $71.6 million, 90 percent will be available to school districts, which will use a portion of the funds to provide services to nonpublic schools in their areas. The remaining funds will be used for state-level educational efforts to address urgent issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allocation of funds will be based on each school’s eligibility for Title I, Part A funding. Title I, Part A is a federal program that provides districts with funding based on the percentage of low-income students served by the district.
Other area school districts and the amounts they are eligible to receive include the following:
Lewis Central — $214,391
AHSTW — $70,765
Fremont-Mills — $36,784
Glenwood — $180,980
Griswold — $70,720
Hamburg — $38,376
Logan-Magnolia — $36,581
Missouri Valley — $116,652
Riverside — $55,735
Treynor — $7,985
Tri-Center — $29,457
Underwood — $22,755
West Harrison — $42,038
Woodbine — $39,003
