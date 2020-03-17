Council Bluffs Community School District plans to provide for the needs of students and staff during the school closure that begins today.
Food for lunch and the next day’s breakfast will be available beginning today at nine schools around the district in a drive-thru or walk-up format. Children must be present in order for food to be provided.
Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of participating schools. Families are asked to stay in their cars and wait for meals to be brought out and passed through the window. The number of meals given out will be based on the number of children in the car ages 1-18.
Locations include Abraham Lincoln High School, Bloomer Elementary, Carter Lake Elementary, Crescent Elementary, Edison Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Lewis & Clark Elementary, Longfellow Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary.
“We’re not cooking anything,” said Lisa Stewart, director of nutrition/warehouse. “It’s all going to be prepackaged. We have no idea how much we would need to prepare.”
Facilities will not be open for on-site dining. Families are encouraged to reduce the risk of infection with the coronavirus by not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed. Also, continue to wash hands often, block coughs and sneezes with your elbow and stay home if you are sick.
For families who were unable to pick up learning materials Monday, documents for suggested learning for elementary students while schools are closed will be posted on the school district’s website, said Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer.
Iowa Western Community College will continue to hold hands-on labs for students in the Early College Academy and Certificate Advancement programs, he said.
The school district also plans to continue to pay employees at their usual rate during the closure, except for substitute teachers.
“We want to provide some stability for our staff,” said Garry Milbourn, chief human resources officer.
The Board of Education approved Pandemic Pay resolutions for contracted and salaried employees and hourly/non-exempt employees during a special meeting Sunday.
Neither contracted and salaried employees nor hourly/non-exempt employees will be able to report for work regularly during the closures. If an employee’s work is needed for the continuity of learning and/or district operations, that employee may be required to report for duty onsite or from a remote location after receiving notice on the previous day at the discretion of the superintendent or a designee.
“Each department has defined staff essential to operate,” Milbourn said.
There will be a limited number of teachers available to answer questions, Vorthmann said. The special education department will not provide in-home support during the closure. Students with IEPs will essentially just have a break, he said.
The board authorized the superintendent to pay contracted and salaried employees their “customary and regular pay for up to four weeks during the temporary closure.” Days that contracted and salaried employees do not report for duty onsite or from a remote location because of a temporary closure do not count as a contract day, unless the missed learning time is “forgiven” by the state of Iowa, the first resolution states.
The School Administrators of Iowa group has requested that the state allow schools to provide fewer instructional hours this year because of the coronavirus, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
“If we go down that road and don’t get (closure time) forgiven, to have to pay them now and pay them again in the summer, that’s what we’re worried about,” she said.
On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would support forgiving that time so districts would not have to extend their school years. That idea is also supported by many in the Legislature, which would have to take action to grant approval.
If the state requires the district to make up those days, “contracted employees will be asked to work the minimum amount of time to meet such mandates. Employees that were directed by the superintendent of schools or designee to previously report remotely or onsite during the closure will then be paid their per diem rate for any additional work days outside of their contracted number of days following the return to school,” the resolution states.
If the district is still closed after four weeks, the board will reconvene and decide whether the superintendent should continue to pay contracted and salaried workers as the closure continues.
Hourly employees will also continue to receive their usual pay (for their usual number of hours) for up to four weeks, according to the second resolution. If the closure extends beyond that, the board will have to reconvene and decide whether the superintendent should be authorized to continue to pay hourly and/or non-exempt employees during the temporary closure.
Coaches who have started their season as the closure begins will continue to receive a stipend, Milbourn said. If not, the stipend would not be paid during that time.
Substitutes who worked enough hours during the previous pay period to qualify for health insurance benefits would continue to receive those benefits, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.