The Council Bluffs Social Security office is closed because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Social Security Administration closed all local Social Security offices to the public for in-person service on Tuesday, according to the Council Bluffs office.
“This decision protects the population we serve — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions— and our employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," the Social Security Administration said in a release.
Call the local office at 866-331-9094 for more information.
