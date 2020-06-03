Tyson Foods has announced a coronavirus outbreak at its Council Bluffs meatpacking plant.
The Arkansas-based company announced Tuesday that 224 of 1,483 plant employees tested came back positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The company said 103 have recovered after a quarantine and returned to work.
Of the positive cases, 145 were tested on-site at Tyson from May 14 to May 16. The remaining 79 were tested by local public health departments or through their own health care providers, according to Tyson.
The Iowa Department of Public Health classifies a case load as an outbreak when 10% or more employees test positive.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said none of the positive individuals are currently hospitalized in the county. The department is working to determine how many of the 224 cases are not included in county totals. The plant has a number of employees that live in Omaha and the surrounding area, and those positive case numbers would be included in Nebraska counts.
More than half the employees at the case-ready beef and pork facility that tested positive were asymptomatic, Tyson said.
Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said there have been COVID-19 cases at each of the major meatpacking plants in the county. There are three in Council Bluffs, along with plants in Underwood and Oakland. Tyson is the first to confirm an outbreak.
At Tyson, employees that test positive receive paid leave during the quarantine period and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Tyson, the company said. CDC quarantine guidelines include 14-day isolation and a period of 72 hours where individuals are fever-free.
Tyson said employees at the Council Bluffs facility have access to daily clinical screenings, nurse practitioners and education on COVID-19. Other steps at the plant include symptom screenings for all employees before a shift, providing mandatory protective face masks to all employees and social distancing measures, including physical barriers between workstations and in break rooms. Tyson said it has increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 to encourage team members to stay home when they are sick.
The company said the Council Bluffs plant is among 40 in the U.S. where it has increased testing and care options as it prioritizes communities with a higher prevalence of COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County reports two new COVID-19 cases
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 309, out of 3,434 residents tested.
The percentage of residents testing positive dropped to about 9% — down from 9.4% on Monday.
The two new cases are both Council Bluffs residents, one between 18 and 40 years old and the other between 41 and 60, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. They were tested between May 29 and May 30.
Of the positive cases in the county, 169 have recovered after an additional eight recoveries were reported. Six are hospitalized, down two from Monday, and 119 are self-isolating. Pottawattamie County Public Health said 88 cases are the result of community spread.
The department announced its COVID-19 hotlines will cease operations at noon on Wednesday. Residents with general COVID-19-related questions and resource inquiries can call 211 for assistance.
“The hotline is shutting down because 211 has been updated on everything from the beginning,” Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said. “We’re allowing them to assume that role for us.”
The Council Bluffs TestIowa site remains open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. Residents seeking a test must first complete a health assessment at TestIowa.com. Afterward, residents will receive a time and date for a test.
Statewide, 20,016 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, with 12.2% of the 164,121 tested coming back positive. There have been 561 deaths from the disease and 11,778 recoveries in the state.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Harrison and Crawford Counties both reported two new cases, while Mills County reported an additional five recoveries, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Monona County reported three new recoveries.
Crawford County — home to multiple meatpacking plants — is now at 530 cases out of 2,020 people tested. Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 309 cases, 169 recoveries, 3,434 tests, 9% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 19 cases, 18 recoveries, 1,249 tests, 1.5%
Harrison County — 25 cases, 18 recoveries, 476 tests, 5.3%
Cass County — 12 cases, 11 recoveries, 427 tests, 2.8%
Shelby County — 37 cases, 31 recoveries, 356 tests, 10.4%
Montgomery County — eight cases, six recoveries, 337 tests, 2.4%
Monona County — 25 cases, 19 recoveries, 397 tests, 6.3%
Crawford County — 530 cases, 327 recoveries, 2,020 tests, 26.2%
Page County — 14 cases, 11 recoveries, 626 tests, 2.2%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 155 tests, 2.6%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were 11 patients hospitalized with seven in intensive care, down five and one, respectively, from Monday.
The region has 197 inpatient beds available, 34 intensive care beds available — both up from Monday — and 61 ventilators available, down two. Three hospitalized patients were on ventilators.
Information about COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover your eyes.
Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, when it will cease operations. The hotline is available at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
