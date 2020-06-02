Tyson Foods has announced a coronavirus outbreak at its Council Bluffs meatpacking plant.
The Arkansas-based company announced Tuesday that 224 of the plant’s 1,483 employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The company said 103 have recovered after a quarantine and returned to work.
Of the positive cases, 145 were tested on-site at Tyson from May 14 to May 16. The remaining 79 were tested by local public health departments or through their own health care providers, according to Tyson.
The Iowa Department of Public Health classifies a case load as an outbreak when 10% or more employees test positive.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said none of the positive individuals are currently hospitalized in the county. The department is working to determine how many of the 224 cases are not included in county totals. The plant has a number of employees that live in Omaha and the surrounding area, and those positive case numbers would be included in Nebraska counts.
More than half the employees at the case-ready beef and pork facility that tested positive were asymptomatic, Tyson said. Employees that test positive receive paid leave during the quarantine period and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Tyson, the company said. CDC quarantine guidelines include 14-day isolation and a period of 72 hours where individuals are fever-free.
Tyson said employees at the Council Bluffs facility have access to daily clinical screenings, nurse practitioners and education on COVID-19. Other steps at the plant include symptom screenings for all employees before a shift, providing mandatory protective face masks to all employees and social distancing measures, including physical barriers between workstations and in break rooms. Tyson said it has increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 to encourage team members to stay home when they are sick.
The company said the Council Bluffs plant is among 40 in the U.S. where it has increased testing and care options as it prioritizes communities with a higher prevalence of COVID-19.
– This story is developing. Check back for more updates.
