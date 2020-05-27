Officials have announced the site of Test Iowa COVID-19 testing in Council Bluffs.
Test Iowa will provide COVID-19 tests at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. The Test Iowa site begins with a soft opening on Friday and June 1 from noon to 6 p.m., according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. The site will be operational Monday through Friday and an end date has not been set yet.
Pottawattamie County Public Health, the Pottawattamie County Emergency Operations Center and Iowa Homeland Security & Emergency Management worked with Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office to mobilize a site to Pottawattamie County.
In order to get tested at the Test Iowa site, individuals must complete the health assessment at www.TestIowa.com. Test Iowa will prioritize testing for those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has tested positive or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is widespread. After completing the assessment, individuals will receive a time and date for their test. Individuals will not be tested if the assessment is not completed prior to showing up to the site.
Reynolds has said testing is available to all Iowans that want a test.
Supplementary information, including how to apply for testing and where other test sites are located throughout the state is available at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
