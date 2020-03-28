Pottawattaie County Planning Director Matt Wyant, second from left, responds to a question during a press conference on March 9 at which county officials said they have learned a Council Bluffs woman has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case in the county. There have been two subsequent positive tests. Listening are, from left, Pottawattamie Cunty Supervisor Justin Schultz, Pottawattamie County Treasurer Lea Voss and Public Health Nurse Maria Sieck.