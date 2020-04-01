Iowa's positive COVID-19 cases has reached 549, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Fifty-two positive cases have been found since Tuesday. Two deaths have been reported from Polk and Washington Counties.
An elderly adult aged 81+ from Polk County has passed and an elderly adult from Washington County has passed.
There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include:
- Cerro Gordo County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Clayton County, one elderly adult (81+)
- Clinton County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Dallas County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Des Moines County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Harrison County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Henry County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Iowa County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Jasper County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, two adults (18-40 years), two middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Madison County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Mitchell County, two middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- O’Brien County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Polk County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
- Pottawattamie County, one child (0-17 years) *Editor's note: This case was reported by The Daily Nonpareil on Tuesday.
- Poweshiek County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Scott County, two middle-age adults (41-60 years), one adult (18-40 years)
- Story County, two older adults (61-80 years)
- Tama County, one middle age adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)
- Van Buren County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Warren County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, one adult (18-40 years), five middle-age adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Note: Upon further case investigation, a positive case identified as a Washington County resident was determined to be a resident of Keokuk County. Maps at the IDPH webpage and coronavirus.iowa.gov will be updated to reflect the new information.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
