A Crawford County resident has died from COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Saturday it has been notified three additional deaths connected to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, including an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 from Crawford County, about an hour northeast of Council Bluffs. An adult 81 or older from Johnson County; and adult 61 to 80 years old from Madison County have also died.
There have been 34 deaths tied to COVID-19 in the state.
The department was notified of 122 additional positive cases, bringing the state total to 1,510 positive cases.
There have been an additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 122 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 4 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.