A Crawford County resident has died from COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Saturday it has been notified three additional deaths connected to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, including an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 from Crawford County — about an hour northeast of Council Bluffs. An adult 81 or older from Johnson County; and adult 61 to 80 years old from Madison County have also died.
There have been 34 deaths tied to COVID-19 in the state.
The department was notified of 122 additional positive cases, bringing the state total to 1,510 positive cases.
The state was notified of an additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
As of Saturday afternoon, 118 Iowans were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 585 have recovered.
Diocese of Des Moines launches relief fund
Church officials have established the Diocese of Des Moines COVID-19 Relief Fund, saying it has a two-fold purpose: Help individuals and families struggling with COVID-19 and to help the most pressing needs in Catholic parishes and schools in the diocese.
The fund offers an opportunity for those who can, to help those who need a helping hand during this historic time, the diocese said in a release.
“As we enter the 50 days of the Easter season, we recognize how much upheaval and loss our society and church has experienced in this pandemic, and the long process it will take to restore human lives,” Bishop William Joensen said in the release. “Catholics and Iowans have always shown themselves to be true neighbors to one another as Jesus calls us to be, and this is a signal moment when each of us is afforded the chance to draw closer in prayer and spiritual solidarity, and material support as we are able.”
The Diocese of Des Moines COVID-19 Relief Fund was created in partnership with Catholic Charities and the diocese to provide immediate assistance to the most vulnerable individuals and families, the release said. Individuals and families could receive help with their monthly rent, utilities, medical bills, etc., allowing them to spend money on basic needs like groceries, gas and other essentials during this time of uncertainty.
Catholic Charities will administer the relief fund through a grant application process. Payment will be made directly to vendors such as landlords, utility companies, hospitals/clinics and other agencies and businesses.
“We are grateful to Bishop Joensen in creating this special relief fund for our diocese, to include Catholic Charities. Thank you in advance to all who can help contribute to this relief fund,” Barbara Q. Decker, executive director, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Des Moines, said in a release.
The Diocese of Des Moines said that it will partnerwith the Catholic Foundation of Southwest Iowa to identify the urgent needs of vulnerable parishes and schools and, in coordination with ministry leaders, offer temporary relief in the midst of declining parish collections.
“Our parishes and schools are adapting to new challenges both financially and operationally. While many are financially positioned to endure the COVID-19 crisis, some will face difficulties especially as the crisis lengthens,” Maureen Kenney with the diocese said. “The fund will go a long way to strengthen our parish and school communities in their efforts to serve individuals and families.”
Parishes and schools are also working to apply for and receive financial assistance from the federal government.
1st Corrections Department officer tests positive for virus
A correctional officer at a prison in Corvalville is the first Corrections Department staffer to test positive for the new coronavirus, the department announced Friday.
The officer works at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center and was tested after experiencing symptoms Wednesday and Thursday. The officer sought medical help and took a test for the coronavirus, which came back positive.
The officer, described as being between 18 and 40 years old, is recovering at home.
The department said in a news release that officials are taking measures to limit the impact on staff and inmates.
No other staff or inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Winnebago plans to begin reopening Ind. RV plants in May
Iowa-based recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries plans to begin reopening its northern Indiana plants in May after closing them in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Winnebago and other RV manufacturers temporarily idled their manufacturing plants last month after stay-at-home orders were issued in Indiana and other states where RVs are produced.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued stay-at-home orders that extend through at least April 20 for all but essential Indiana workers.
While Forest City, Iowa-based Winnebago will reopen some of its plants in other states beginning Monday, it isn’t planning to reopen its operations in northern Indiana’s Elkhart County until May 4 or later, company spokesman Sam Jefson told the South Bend Tribune.
The company has said that its employees will adhere to safety protocols, including social distancing, daily health checks and strict sanitizing practices.
Winnebago makes motor homes, travel trailers and boats at plants in several states under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands.
The company employs about 3,500 workers at Winnebago Towables and Grand Design RV in Middlebury, and at Newmar in Nappanee.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
