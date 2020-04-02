In an effort to better protect our employees and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, The Daily Nonpareil will temporarily close its office beginning at 5 p.m. Friday until further notice.
Two-thirds of the Nonpareil staff have already been working remotely and the office has been closed to the public for two weeks. Effective today, the entire staff will begin work remotely from other locations. The newspaper will continue to be published and delivered, and news is always available on our website: nonpareilonline.com.
Nonpareil staff will continue to be available to take information pertaining to advertising, classifieds, circulation and news via phone or by email:
Retail advertising: 712-325-5676 or advertising@nonpareilonline.com
Classified advertising: 712-325-5700 or classifieds@nonpareilonline.com
Circulation: 712-325-5726 or circulation@nonpareilonline.com
News: 712-325-5724 or editorial@nonpareilonline.com
In addition, members of the public who need to send in a payment, advertising information or news tip, are asked to please mail them to: The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway Suite 108, Council Bluffs IA, 51503.
