Local dentists are hurrying to get ready for the new normal after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that dental clinics can resume offering elective services today.
Previously, she had set the date at May 18.
Because of the need to prepare, none of the local clinics contacted by the Nonpareil Thursday plan to open today. Omni Dental Centre, which opened its Omaha clinic last week, plans to open its Council Bluffs office and its Aesthetic and Family Dentistry office in Shenandoah on Monday and Carter Lake and Oakland clinics on May 18, according to John Lynch.
“Everything’s being constantly wiped down and sanitized,” he said.
In addition, Omni staff has been trained on the new protocols and had an opportunity to talk to one of the providers or manager about their fears or concerns about reopening, Lynch said.
Elsewhere, Broadway Family and Cosmetic Dentistry plan to open on May 18, and Children’s Dentistry of Council Bluffs will have a soft opening during the next two weeks, said Cary Jackson and Joe Quattrocchi, respectively.
“That is just so we can have the office ready and have PPE and get appointments on the schedule in advance,” Quattrocchi said.
Said Jackson, “We just want to be sure we’re all comfortable opening up before we actually open.”
The clinics must have plenty of personal protective equipment on hand and follow new guidelines adopted Tuesday by the Iowa Dental Board to minimize the chances of patients or staff being exposed to the coronavirus.
Under the guidelines, dental health care practitioners must be screened at the beginning of their shifts for fever and symptoms of COVID-19. Patients must be similarly screened before they receive services.
Dental practitioners must wear a respirator or surgical mask and face shield while providing care, as well as gloves and a gown, the guidelines state. They must avoid certain procedures and the use of specific kinds of equipment that might produce aerosols — tiny droplets of moisture that can float in the air.
At the Omni Dental Centre, patients will be asked to wear a mask and do a curbside check-in, Lynch said.
“The patients are going to get a message 30 minutes before their appointment,” he said.
When they arrive in the parking lot, they will push a button to indicate that they are there, Lynch said. Then a staff person will reply when the clinic and staff are ready for them to enter. They will be greeted at the door by a staff person in a mask, gown and gloves, who will take their temperature and, ask if they have symptoms, have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 and whether they have traveled outside the area. If a patient has previously had symptoms, they will be asked if they have been fever-free for at least 72 hours without using any fever reducers.
“We understand that we are indeed going to have people with COVID-19 come in,” he said.
If they pass the screening, patients will be asked to gargle a peroxide solution to kill contaminants in their mouth before they enter an exam room. After their appointment, patients will put their masks back on and exit through a side door, Lynch said.
Omni has been offering emergency care for patients throughout the closure, he said.
“We have regularly scheduled emergency visits,” Lynch said.
The practice wanted to give patients the care they needed and also keep them out of emergency rooms so physicians could tend to more urgent cases and the patients were not exposed to coronavirus in that environment, he said.
Children’s Dentistry wants patients to bring their own masks and parents to stay in their vehicles while their children enter the clinic for their appointments, Quattrocchi said.
Of course, the guidelines also call for increased cleaning and disinfecting.
“We always had a (strict) standard with cleanliness and infection control, but we’re just going to be taking that to the next level,” Jackson said.
