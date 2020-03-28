According to Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, the Thanks-A-Lot cookie’s last year is not being cut short, but instead extended with the rest of the cookie sale season through April 26.
However, sales may look different due to current state and local government guidelines regarding COVID-19, according to Antoinette Bernich, Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa chief marketing and communications officer.
“We’ve seen an increase in online sales with social distancing,” she said. “It’s not anything new per say, it’s just focusing online rather than door to door or in person sales.”
Cookies have been sold online for the past five to six years. However, online sales are being pushed more this year to improve social distancing. Some Girl Scouts have done porch pick-ups or drop offs, although online sales are more typical, Bernich said.
Girl Scouts had originally expected their largest number of sales yet this year with 5,735 cases (or 68,856 boxes) of cookies delivered. Thus far the scouts have not given up, and are growing from this experience, according to Bernich.
“It’s been amazing to see these girls come together and say ‘Hey, we want to help and we want to reach our goals still,’” she said.
One-hundred percent of proceeds stay locally to support local Girl Scout troops, Bernich said. Funds let the scouts go to camps, programs or events varying from outdoor survival to something STEM focused.
Cookies can also be sent to local charitable organizations through a Cookie Relief Fund. Through the fund cookies have reached police stations and health facilities before, according to Bernich.
To donate to the Cookie Relief Fund go online to girlscoutsiowa.org.
Otherwise cookies can be purchased through a local girl scout, or online at girlscouts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.