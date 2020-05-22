An elderly Council Bluffs woman has died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases and the additional death Friday afternoon. The woman is the fourth COVID-19 death for Pottawattamie County. The woman, who was age 81 and older, had pre-existing medical conditions.
“It is with great sadness that we report a fourth Pottawattamie County resident has died in relation to COVID-19,” said Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. “Our thoughts of comfort and condolences are with her loved ones.”
Of the nine newly reported COVID-19 cases, seven of the individuals are residents of Council Bluffs, one is from Carter Lake, and one is from Carson. Three of the cases are 18-40 years old; two are 41-60 years old; three are 61-80; and one is an elderly adult (81 and older). These individuals were tested between May 16 and May 21. So far, 2,491 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 208 have tested positive.
An additional 10 people have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 110. Currently, six individuals are hospitalized and 83 individuals are self-isolating. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 63 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Friday morning that the Pottawattamie County Emergency Operations Center and Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management have been working with Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office to mobilize a Test Iowa site in Pottawattamie County in the coming weeks. The county's Test Iowa site will be in Council Bluffs on May 29, though additional details, including duration of the test site, location, and hours of operations, have not yet been finalized.
Supplementary information, including how to apply for testing, and where other test sites are located throughout the state, can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
PCPH will release additional details regarding the Pottawattamie County Test Iowa Site as soon as they become available.
Iowans are encouraged to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
— This story is developing.
