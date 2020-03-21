Free daycare has been established in Pottawattamie County for first responders, medical providers and other essential workers during current school and care center closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emergency Childcare Collaborative offers free daytime childcare to those who do not currently have it during the school closures, according to a release from the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation.
State-licensed childcare providers participating in the collaborative will share staff and locations to serve up to 60 children, according to Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation.
“The precautionary measure to close schools during this pandemic is necessary to prevent spread, but we risk losing the life-saving benefit of closing schools if healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical employees are not able to work because they don’t have childcare,” LaFerla said. “As a community we are happy to step in to provide childcare.”
The collaborative will ask identified employers to notify their staff members who need to work, but do not have childcare during the day. Employees will enroll in the program through their employer.
Through the partnership with the Council Bluffs Community School District, school-aged children, ages 4 to 12 will be served by Kids & Company at Longfellow Elementary School, located at 2011 S. 10th Street, from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday throughout the school closure.
Other Collaborative childcare providers will serve infants and toddlers at their sites. These include Shea’s Learning Days, Children’s Square, and Jumping Monkeys. Lewis Central Lucky Children school-age program staff will work where needed. Locations, hours, and providers participating in the collaborative may be expanded as the need for emergency childcare grows.
The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation has created an Emergency Childcare Fund with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation to support operations of the program. To donate, visit ourpccf.org or call 712.256.7007.
Employees who wish to enroll in the childcare collaborative program are encouraged to contact their employer’s human resources office for more information.
Childcare providers who wish to join the collaborative are encouraged to contact kids@cbsf.org.
The Emergency Childcare Collaborative is hiring additional full-time, part-time, and temporary staff. For more information on employment opportunities contact kids@cbsf.org.
Emergency Childcare Collaborative partners include:
● Council Bluffs Schools Foundation and its Kids & Company School-Aged Childcare Program
● Council Bluffs Community School District
● Lewis Central Lucky Children School-Age Childcare Program
● Shea’s Learning Days
● Children’s Square USA Children’s Center
● Jumping Monkeys Childcare
● Pottawattamie County Emergency Management
● City of Council Bluffs
● Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital
● CHI Mercy Hospital
● Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce
● West Central Community Action - Child Care Resource and Referral
