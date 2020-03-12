Rick Benson, EMS officer for the Council Bluffs Fire Department, asked Wednesday that city residents avoid calling 9-1-1 seeking emergency assistance for minor coronavirus-type symptoms or questions.
Benson said 9-1-1 operators are now screening calls to help alert the fire department’s medic units of respiratory related symptoms.
Callers are asked if they have visited an area where the coronavirus is prevalent, if they have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive for coronavirus and if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms.
Based on responses to screening questions, individuals who do not appear to be COVID-19 patients are being asked to contact their primary health care provider.
“We don’t want to overwhelm our hospitals and emergency services with individuals who are concerned they might have coronavirus and have no symptoms or minor symptoms that can be treated and monitored at home,” Benson said.
If an ambulance is dispatched, Benson said the number of firefighters and medics who are in close contact with a patient will be limited as much as possible.
Pottawattamie County launches COVID-19 information line
The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department and partners activated a call center for residents with questions regarding coronavirus on Wednesday.
The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the county said Tuesday night.
Call center numbers are 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
Outside of the county call center hours, questions can be directed to the United Way’s 2-1-1 resource hotline.
For more information on coronavirus go to pcema-ia.org or idph.iowa.gov/emerging-health-issues/novel-coronavirus.
Methodist launches coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline, screening protocol
In response to the COVID-19 situation in Council Bluffs and surrounding areas, Methodist Health System is also offering a community hotline and screening tool. That hotline number is 402-815-SICK (7425).
The Methodist Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline launched on Monday and has received more than 300 calls, with 65 of those moving forward for testing consideration, Methodist officials said Wednesday.
The hotline is currently staffed 24 hours a day. Operators are standing by to address questions about the disease, connect people to their county health department or discuss concerns about exposure.
“We certainly saw a need for such a tool after the significant number of calls the health system received over the weekend,” said Steve Baumert, president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “We understand the community has many questions and concerns. This hotline is designed to respond to those inquiries, while also phone screen those individuals who may be experiencing symptoms or have had contact with a coronavirus positive individual.”
Callers to the hotline will have options about what information they are seeking, including a screening if they are feeling symptomatic. If so, the caller will be asked what those symptoms might be, as well as be asked about travel and exposure. If they meet the necessary criteria, they will be contacted by a provider and sent to a designated site for further testing.
Hospitals are places where many people congregate, including many with illness, by their nature. Visitors to local hospitals should refrain from coming, especially when they are ill, to avoid spreading disease further among vulnerable patients.
Furthermore, all visitors should carefully examine the need to physically visit, as opposed to alternatives, such as facetime or phone calls.
Visitors to Methodist hospitals and facilities are being asked to self-screen. This means that if anyone is experiencing a fever of 100 degrees or higher, cough, or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and they have evidence of coronavirus exposure, they should not enter and instead call the Methodist Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at 402-815-SICK (7425).
In addition, visitors to the Methodist Women’s Hospital NICU will be restricted to the parents or parent and designated other. All other facilities are limited to one or two symptom-free visitors per patient.
CHI postpones Heritage Awards dinner because of COVID-19 concerns
As a result of the recent concerns about COVID-19, CHI Health Mercy Hospital has postponed the annual CHI Health Council Bluffs Heritage Awards scheduled for Saturday evening at the Mid-America Center.
“We are disappointed because honoring individuals who have given so much to our community is something we look forward to every March. However, we think it is best to reschedule for later in the year,” CHI spokeswoman Kathy Sarantos Niver said. “We will inform you when the Heritage Awards are rescheduled and all tickets will be honored.
“CHI Health Mercy deserves a lot of credit for making this tough decision,” said Jerry Mathiasen, one of the four respected Heritage Award recipients to be honored this year. “Their mission is to continue building healthy communities, and they are showing leadership in this area by being precautionary. I respect that.”
Mathiasen added, “We can celebrate our community later in the year after we get through this.”
Annual MDA Gala postponed to a ‘later date’
The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Wednesday it will postpone the annual MDA Gala scheduled to be held at the Mid-America Center on Saturday.
“Although we do not yet know with certainty the level of risk that the Covid-19 outbreak will bring to the community at-large, we do know that the neuromuscular disorder population is at higher risk than the general population,” a statement from the Muscular Dystrophy Association said. “Therefore, in order to be responsive to the families we serve, we are putting the 22nd Annual MDA Gala on hold until we can be certain that all involved can safely participate.
“Please note that this decision was not made lightly, and while we are incredibly disappointed, the health of our community is our priority. We will keep everyone updated on future plans for the Annual MDA Gala, and all tickets will be honored.”
Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact Danielle Jelensperger at djelensperger@mdausa.org.
If you have questions about the coronavirus, an additional resource is CHIhealth.com, which has a questionnaire that will lead you to the best next steps. And for up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19, go online to mda.org/covid19 and the CDC website.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee and Managing Editor Courtney Brummer-Clark contributed to this report.
