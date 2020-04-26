Fareway Stores, Inc. announced earlier this month a $200,000 donation to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives organization. The grocery company said the donation provides for $1,000 to $2,000 in gift cards to ICCE chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.
Last week, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce received 40 Fareway gift cards valued at $50 each (a total of $2,000) and began distributing them to local businesses, who will share them with employees who are experiencing financial hardships due to slower business intake and reductions in work hours.
“The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce appreciates the support of Fareway,” said Tom Hanafan, president and CEO for the Council Bluffs Chamber. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and they greatly appreciate the support from our community during this time.”
Fareway, which operates 123 stores in a six-state region, including Council Bluffs, has also made donations to chambers in its communities outside of Iowa. Chamber communities that Fareway serves in surrounding states will be contacted directly.
“ICCE’s members have the pulse in their communities on how to best serve their small business members during this time of need,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this donation helps small businesses and their employees that are facing challenges during this crisis.”
