Fareway Stores, Inc. announced this week a $200,000 donation to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives. The donation provides for $1,000 to 2,000 in gift cards to ICCE chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.
“ICCE’s members have the pulse in their communities on how to best serve their small business members during this time of need,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this donation helps small businesses and their employees that are facing challenges during this crisis.”
ICCE will immediately work to distribute Fareway gift cards to its chamber of commerce members. These members will then work to distribute the cards to those in need over the coming days.
Tom Hanafan, interim president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, said local chamber officials learned of Fareway’s donation on Monday and submitted an application for a $2,000 grant Tuesday.
“This is a great thing that Fareway is doing,” he said.
Hanafan said if the grant is approved, chamber officials will contact local business owners to obtain the names of impacted employees to receive a gift card for $50 worth of groceries from Fareway.
“There are employees whose jobs have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic for whom $50 worth of groceries is a really big thing,” he said. “Fareway is doing a great thing here, and our goal is to be certain that these groceries Fareway is offering go to those who most need the help.”
“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” said ICCE Executive Director Lane Till. “Through this generous donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities.”
Fareway, which operates 123 stores in a six-state region — including Council Bluffs, has also made donations to chambers in its communities outside of Iowa. Chamber communities that Fareway serves in surrounding states will be contacted directly.
