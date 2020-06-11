Farmers Market Council Bluffs begins this afternoon.
The 2020 season will start with social distancing measures in place at 4:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park with more than 20 local vendors, according to market organizer The 712 Initiative.
The farmers market will run through Sept. 24 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in Bayliss Park.
“Visiting our market is a great opportunity to support a local vendor as all products come from less than 30 miles away,” Jeff Snow, director of programming and events at The 712 Initiative, said in a release. “The produce goes straight from the farm to your hands.”
Due to the current guidelines set by Gov. Kim Reynolds, the vendors at Farmers Market Council Bluffs will only be selling farm products and food at the market, 712 Initiative said. These guidelines also prohibit entertainment and other social activities at the market, meaning there will be no organized play space, wellness activities or live music this season.
The farmers market has guidelines set in place for both their vendors and patrons. Vendors are required to wear a mask at their booth, demonstrate hand sanitation, limit food and product touching, prepare food for take-out only, and limit employees at their booth. Patrons are encouraged to also wear masks, maintain a 6-foot distance from other patrons, point to the products they want, and use card payment for their produce.
FMCB is a program of The 712 Initiative and is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. The market can be found on Facebook and Instagram at @farmersmarketcb.
