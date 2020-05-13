Acquiring fresh food from farmers could be different for farmers and shoppers alike due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a list of local, southwest Iowa and Nebraska farms offering delivery and market programs. To be included on this listing, email susan.payne@nonpareilonline.com.
Rolling Acres Farm: Greenhouse raised plants, vegetables and peppers in Atlantic. Home delivery is a $4 charge. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance of delivery. Please text 712-249-3197 to make arrangements.
Starr Farms: A variety of bakery, jams, jellies and honey. Fill out an order form here and submit by Monday of each week. Deliveries will be made on Wednesdays. Come June: salad greens and radishes.
40 43 Garden: A variety of seasonal produce and herbs including; raspberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, beans, basil, etc. Email 4043garden@gmail.com with delivery address and what you're interested in buying. If you would like to be added to their weekly produce list add that in the email as well.
Barreras Family Farm: Beef, pork, honey, eggs, vegetables and fruit is available for delivery fee of $15. You can place an order here where you can see all of their available products.
Copper Finch Creations: A variety of baked goods including; stuffed cookies, breads, bagels and pastries. You can place an order through social media, tyler@copperfinchcreations.com or call at 712-310-7426.
It's All About Bees!: Raw local honey, honeycomb, jams, jellies, salsa, natural body care, honey sticks and more available for home delivery. A delivery fee will be added for orders less than $25. You can order online or by calling 402-216-4545.
Old Tree Farm in Carson is sold out of Community Supported Agriculture, but taking waitlist shares here.
Community Supported Agriculture through Iowana Farm CSA can be found here. Pickup available in Council Bluffs and Omaha.
The River City Famers Market outside of the YMCA Healthy Living Center at 714 S. Main St. begins Saturday, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. following COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Only food and farm products can be sold at this time. Fresh-picked locally grown vegetables, honey, bedding plants and flowers, fresh baked goodies, free range chicken and duck eggs is available, in addition to Smoke is No Joke BBQ.
The Avoca Main Street Farmers Market begins June 3 and continues every Wednesday evening, 5 to 7 p.m. through September 30.
The Council Bluffs Farmers Market will run from June 11 until September 24 in Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. List of 2020 Council Bluffs Farmers Market vendors:
- 3 Bees Farms
- Birdsley Road Farms
- Erick's Enchiladas
- Ken's Garden
- Stephens Family Gardens
- Jody's Natural Kitchen
- Scott's Pico
- AP Market Garden
- Good Flour Confections
- Smoke is No Joke
- Big Mama's Kitchen
- Hidden Hollow Farm
- Sunderman Produce
- Norm's Gourmet Sauces & Blends
- Grandpa's Pumpkin Farm
- Taters Tomaters & More
- Give Joy Gardens
- Home Bound Coffee Company
- Old Market Crepes
- Kona Ice
