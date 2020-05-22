Despite all of this year’s uncertainties, seniors will again be able to get vouchers to use to buy fresh produce at area farmers markets.
Eligible adults can receive up to $30 worth of vouchers good for fresh, locally grown produce, according to a press release from Connections Area Agency on Aging.
“Most seniors look forward to the farmers market vouchers every year,” said Aubury Krueger, community engagement director at Connections Area Agency on Aging. “We are so excited that we can do this and mail them” to help keep seniors safe.
The River City Farmers Market opens for the season Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in the parking lot at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St. in Council Bluffs.
Avoca’s Main Street Farmers Market will begin its season on June 3 and be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30.
The Farmers Market Council Bluffs will kick off on June 11 and be open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 24 at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St.
To be eligible for vouchers, applicants must be at least 60 years old and have annual income of less than $23,606 for singles and $31,894 for married couples. Each single adult will be provided one application form, and married couples can apply jointly on one application.
However, since senior centers are still closed, seniors will need to apply for vouchers by mail, according to Krueger-Kutchara.
Seniors can request application forms by phone, and the forms will be mailed out beginning June 1 with a postage-paid return envelope.
Applications will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and must be received before vouchers will be sent out. Walk-ins will not be accepted at senior centers or office locations.
To request an application, call 1-800-432-9209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.