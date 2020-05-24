A fifth Pottawattamie County resident has died in connection with COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Saturday announced an elderly man, age 81 and older, died from COVID-19. The man had pre-existing medical conditions.
The county health department also reported seven new COVID-19 cases.
Of the seven newly reported COVID-19 cases, six of the individuals are residents of Council Bluffs and one is from Neola. Six of the cases are 18-40 years old; and one is 41-60 years old. These individuals were tested between May 18 and May 22. So far, 2,624 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 215 have tested positive.
An additional five people have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 116. Currently, five individuals are hospitalized and 85 individuals are self-isolating. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 64 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.
Iowans are encouraged to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 215 cases, 2,624 tests, 116 recoveries, five deaths, 7.8% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 14 cases, 706 tests, 11 recoveries, 2%
Harrison County — 18 cases, 366 tests, 17 recoveries, 4.9%
Shelby County — 30 cases, 266 tests, 24 recoveries, 11.7%
Montgomery County — five cases, 218 tests, five recoveries, 2.3%
Page County — 10 cases, 473 tests, nine recoveries, 2.1%
Cass County — 10 cases, 307 tests, one recovery, 3.3%
Monona County — 21 cases, 292 tests, 13 recoveries, 7.2%
Crawford County — 460 cases, 1,601 tests, 255 recoveries, two deaths, 28.7%
Fremont County — four cases, 116 tests, two recoveries, 3.4%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are six patients hospitalized. Two patients are in intensive care. One COVID-19 patient was admitted to a hospital in the last 24 hours.
The region has 199 inpatient beds available, 40 intensive care beds available and 68 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Iowa’s COVID-19 death count jumps by 26 to 444
The number of coronavirus deaths in Iowa jumped by 26 to 444 on Saturday, the highest daily increase on record.
The latest deaths added to the count occurred from May 9 to May 22, according to a news release from the state. The state also reported 419 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 16,767.
Among the state’s victims was Jose Andrade-Garcia, who was one week away from retiring from his job at the JBS meatpacking plant in Marshalltown when he tested positive for the coronavirus. He died last week on a ventilator, KCCI-TV reported.
His family blames JBS for not enforcing social distancing protocols soon enough.
In a news release sent on May 13, Greeley, Colorado-based JBS said it was screening for symptoms, physically distancing workers from one another, and making personal protective equipment available to employees.
The League of United Latin American Citizens is asking for mandatory weekly testing at all meatpacking facilities. Andrade-Garcia’s family echoes LULAC’s demands and said it’s a matter of life and death.
“I think that would have saved my dad’s life,” said daughter Maria Andrade.
JBS’ mitigation efforts were put into place after nearly 300 employees tested positive for the virus at a Colorado plant. JBS also said it’s deeply saddened by the loss of Andrade-Garcia, adding that he was a committed team member and a friend to many. The company said it plans to continue to offer support to his family.
The state of Iowa Saturday reported 419 additional positive cases statewide for a total of 16,767 positive cases. There have been additional 4,336 negative tests for a total of 106,223 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The positivity rate for this report is 8.8%.
An additional 26 COVID related deaths were confirmed. The dates of these confirmed COVID related deaths were from May 9 to May 22. There are 362 Iowans currently hospitalized. To date, 9,187 Iowans have recovered (54.7%).
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, that enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to coronavirus.iow.gov, pcema-ia.org, and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Associated Press reporter Ryan J. Foley contributed to this report.
