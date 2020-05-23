A fifth Pottawattamie County resident has died in connection with COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Saturday announced an elderly man, age 81 and older, died from COVID-19. The man had pre-existing medical conditions.
The county health department also reported seven new COVID-19 cases.
Of the seven newly reported COVID-19 cases, six of the individuals are residents of Council Bluffs and one is from Neola. Six of the cases are 18-40 years old; and one is 41-60 years old. These individuals were tested between May 18 and May 22. So far, 2,624 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 215 have tested positive.
An additional five people have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 116. Currently, five individuals are hospitalized and 85 individuals are self-isolating. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 64 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.
Iowans are encouraged to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
- This story is developing.
