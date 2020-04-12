Lewis Township Fire & Rescue provided a happy birthday on Friday.
On Thursday night, the department was contacted by Council Bluffs resident Diane Taylor about bringing a firetruck by her house to celebrate her son Maverick Taylor’s fifth birthday.
Diane Taylor said it was an “extremely” pleasant surprise when she found out the firetruck would stop by.
“Whenever we drive by the fire station and the trucks are out, (Maverick) gets really excited. He loves fire trucks, police cars, any emergency type vehicle,” she said.
Initially, the family had planned for this to be their son’s first large, birthday party. Although it wasn’t their original plan, the family said they were happy the truck could stop by and it made for a birthday they’ll never forget.
“Them wishing him happy birthday through the speaker is an experience I’ll never forget and I’ll never be able to thank them enough for my son,” Taylor said.
EMS Deputy Chief Jake Hardiman and Lieutenant Tyler Ettleman were in the firetruck and parked it in front of the family’s home.
Once the family came outside, Hardiman and Ettleman flashed the vehicle’s lights and honked the horn as well.
Fire department personnel followed social distancing precautions by talking through the speaker to the family. They also kept a safe distance of an estimated 20-feet from the family and 6-feet from each other when they went out of the truck for the family to get a photo in front of the vehicle.
“We accomplished our objective, and decided at the end of the day it would be worth it to drive our truck down the road and sit by the house for a few minutes to make a little boy happy on his birthday,” Hardiman said.
Precautions like social distancing, not letting anyone inside the firetruck, bringing fewer department members and not bringing anything like a birthday card, were taken beforehand with everyone’s safety in mind.
When asked if other families could have the same experience, Hardiman said community members are welcome to submit requests and they will be looked at on a case by case basis as COVID-19 precautions continue and information advances.
“We encourage everyone to practice responsible social distancing and hopefully we can get through this and get on with life,” Hardiman said.
