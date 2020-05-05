Kim Bryson knew her daughter Billie Bryson’s 6-year-old birthday Saturday would be a birthday Billie would never forget.
With the coronavirus and isolation precautions still in place, Billie wasn’t able to have her usual pizza birthday party.
Instead, the Council Bluffs Fire Department agreed to help her celebrate. Department members drove by in a firetruck with lights flashing and the horn honking as part of a car parade.
“Until the fire department did this it would be a birthday she’d always remember because it wouldn’t have been really good, now it’s going to be an awesome birthday because they’re doing this awesome thing,” said Kim Bryson.
Other members of the parade included Kim Bryson’s sister Stephanie Kring and mother Genny Kring from Colorado Springs, Colorado — who made the nine hour trip.
“My mom and aunt decided to really surprise her. The only thing my daughter ever wants for is for people to come visit her for holidays,” Kim Bryson said. “Whenever they ask what she wants for Christmas she says ‘just come over.’”
Kim Bryson estimated around 10 people were in the parade celebrating Billie’s birthday.
Other ways they celebrated was with Hawaiian birthday decorations from a couple years prior, balloons, cake, ice cream and Popeyes spicy chicken. The fire truck and car parade was the biggest surprise since Billie had known about everything else beforehand.
“It’s a little something to cheer them up when they’re not able to celebrate their birthday,” said Dan Roberts, fire prevention officer for the Council Bluffs Fire Department
The department has field multiple requests to help celebrate birthdays during the pandemic. They look at each request always keeping safety in mind, Roberts said.
Kim Bryson said she’d initially reached out to the fire department mid-April. She was pleasantly surprised when they said they were able to help celebrate Billie’s birthday, and it helped her feel like even more a part of the community.
“I always thought it was a wonderful community, and I felt like really part of a community. After this I feel like our community really does care for us,” Bryson said. “Thank you for always taking such good care of Council Bluffs and making us feel like family.”
With two daughters, Bryson also wanted to thank the Council Bluffs Fire Department for helping both of them. Her oldest daughter Katie Kring had been in the paramedic program at Iowa Western Community College and did most of her clinical training at Station 6, Bryson said.
By helping with this birthday request, Bryson said the Council Bluffs Fire Department now positively impacted both of her daughter’s lives.
“What a bunch of heroes. It’s not just the scary stuff, they’re heroic in nature,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.