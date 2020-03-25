A Council Bluffs woman who was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County is out of self-quarantine.
County Planning Director Matt Wyant said the woman, who’s between 61 and 80 years old, is “all OK.”
“Which is great,” said Wyant, who oversees Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The woman was tested for the new coronavirus at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and had been in self-isolation since March 7. State and federal health guidelines say that people should stay home until their illness decreases, at least seven days from symptom onset, and then for three fever-free days.
The second confirmed case in Pottawattamie County, a Neola man between the ages of 61 and 80, remains in stable condition, quarantined at UNMC, Wyant said.
Sixty-two Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for coronavirus, Wyant said. That includes the two positives and 22 negatives, with officials awaiting results on the remaining 38 tests.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 statewide has grown by 19 in Iowa, bringing the state total to 124 confirmed cases, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday.
State data shows 70 women have tested positive and 54 men. People aged 61 to 80 are the largest group affected with 61 cases, nearly half of the positive cases, in that age group.
There have been a total of 2,315 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, the governor’s office said.
In Council Bluffs, the City Council on Monday voted unanimously on a resolution that grants temporary powers to Mayor Matt Walsh allowing him to make temporary modifications to personnel policies.
Walsh said Tuesday the move allows him to grant permission to city staff, where possible, to work from home.
“We never have allowed people to work from home, we weren’t set up to do that. One of the things we’re working on is getting the right software to make sure communications are secure,” Walsh said. “(The resolution is) limited in scope.”
Typically personnel policy changes would be approved by the council. With the ever-changing reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, the move is necessary, Walsh said.The resolution includes a requirement that Walsh alert the council to changes within 48 hours of a temporary modification of personnel policies.
“This order will allow for a way to manage people in non-traditional format,” Councilman Chad Hannan said. “It allows us to keep our staff in motion while maintaining customer service to citizens, while also keeping people on the payroll.”
“City staff has just been amazing during this confusing time,” Hannan continued. “They’ve (met) their traditional standard of customer service to our citizens. In a time of uncertainty, that’s really important.”
The council also voted unanimously on a motion giving the council flexibility to hold its meeting electronically if needed during the pandemic, following temporarily guidelines laid out by a disaster proclamation by Reynolds.
At Monday’s meeting, Hannan and councilmen Joe Disalvo and Roger Sandau attended at City Hall, while council members Mike Wolf and Melissa Head appeared electronically.
In the weeks before the council’s next meeting on April 6, the council and city staff will make a determination whether to hold another hybrid in-person/electronic meeting or a completely electronic meeting.
Either way, the council is required to allow public access. On Monday, the council solicited questions and comments from the public ahead of the meeting. The city continues to look at other ways to ensure the public can interact with the council and mayor during the meetings.
Watch Monday’s City Council meeting online at bit.ly/2y9AQdf.
Reynolds discusses future of mitigation efforts
At a livestreamed press conference on Tuesday, Reynolds said she will make her own independent decisions about when to advise Iowans to resume business amid the coronavirus outbreak based on facts and data regardless of when President Donald Trump gives the all-clear.
Trump said Tuesday he hoped the U.S. could be “opened up” by Easter despite concerns from public health officials that even stricter restrictions are needed to reduce the spread of the virus.
Reynolds, a Republican who strongly supports Trump, was asked at her daily coronavirus-response news conference whether she also hoped to reduce restrictions she has supported, such as shutting down most public gathering places and temporarily closing schools.
“I want to get business back to normal as quickly as I can too, but I want to make sure we’re protecting Iowans and making decisions on the right data points,” she said. “We really do believe across the country we can bend the curve and get business back to normal sooner than later.”
The latest report includes cases in Jasper County and Warren County in central Iowa. That means 30 counties in Iowa have positive cases.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The largest concentration of cases continues to be in Johnson County in eastern Iowa, where 37 cases are confirmed. Polk County in central Iowa has the second highest number with 17 cases.
On Tuesday, Polk County announced it would open a shelter at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for homeless people with COVID-19. Those who test positive for the illness can recover at the Youth Inn, a spot that during the fair is home to hundreds of young exhibitors. The county will provide meals, beds, laundry services and medical care.
Reynolds said Monday that voluntary social distancing is adequate to manage the spread in Iowa so far.
— David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
