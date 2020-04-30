Four fitness centers in Council Bluffs aren’t committing to the idea of reopening Friday although approved by state officials to do so.
Fitness centers, gyms, health clubs and spas can open under the following restrictions, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday:
• Limit the number of customers to half of the facility’s maximum legal occupancy capacity.
• Make sure all exercise equipment is spaced at least six feet apart or barred from use.
• Limit group activities or classes to 10 people or fewer and make sure all participants remain six feet apart at all times.
• Implement reasonable measures to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices and other public health precautions to reduce the risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Some facilities are hesitant to reopen under those restrictions and have chosen to open slowly or postpone opening due to the health and safety of their clientele.
Planet Fitness was among those not ready to promise it would open Friday.
“The safety of our team, members and community is our top priority; and we are working closely with our local franchises to determine a reopening date with that in mind,” McCall Gosselin, senior vice president of communications for Planet Fitness, said in an email to The Nonpareil. “We look forward to welcoming our members back soon.”
Similarly, Jazzercise Council Bluffs announced they will not open Friday. This was done as a safety precaution for workers and members, said Tara Beatty, owner and instructor.
“It’s rare when we have less than 10 people in the studio at a time, and we don’t want to have to turn our customers away,” Beatty said. “Also, based on the information Gov. Reynolds is providing daily about the number of positive cases in our area, it’s still being spread through the community; and we’re not comfortable putting our customers and our instructors at risk.”
A day after Reynolds made the announcement, First Row Fitness officials said the center will remain closed until further notice. The First Row Fitness announcement stated this was done as a safety precaution for the trainers, clients as well as family and loved ones.
Sanders ATA will also not open Friday. However, they advised they have plans to reopen next week for students two to three times a week, with each class having no more than six to eight students. Classes will also be shortened to give students time to enter and exit while maintaining social distance.
CrossFit Council Bluffs announced via Facebook Wednesday they will not reopen Friday — that safety is their priority over financial gain.
“Staying closed is what we think is best for the current state of the pandemic,” the social media post said.
First Row Fitness LLC, Jazzercise Council Bluffs and Sanders ATA said they will continue offering classes online at this time for those who do not wish to attend in-person.
The Charles E. Lakin YMCA campus will slowly reopen with the “safety of staff and members in mind,” according to John Monson, chief advancement officer. The Y plans to follow current health preparations and CDC guidelines, as well as their own reopening preparations. A specific timeline and additional details will be released at a later date, Monson said. More information can be found at metroymca.org.
