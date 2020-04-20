The Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with the Council Bluffs Community School District to host a free drive-up mobile pantry to assist food-insecure individuals and families in Pottawattamie County and the surrounding communities tonight. There are no requirements to attend, the food bank said in a release.
The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. tonight at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex, 715 N. 21st St.
The food bank said 240 community packs will be available, which include 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with various nonperishable staple items like pasta and sauce, rice, beans, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruits and vegetables and others. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered, the food bank said.
“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling with the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The need for emergency and supplemental food has increased significantly in recent weeks. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies across the heartland.”
The organization said volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland.
"They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always volunteers are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines," the food bank said.
A drive-up distribution method is being used in Council Bluffs to prioritize the health and safety of the community during this pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.
Attendees are asked to enter the pickup line off North 21st Street.
Visit https://foodbankheartland.org/covid-19/ for information about additional emergency and supplemental food resources.
If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need during the pandemic, they are encouraged to visit FoodBankHeartland.org to make a financial donation to purchase additional food and to obtain information about volunteering to help assemble community packs of nonperishable food items being distributed at pantries, emergency meal providers and through the food bank’s Mobile Pantry program.
