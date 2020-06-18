Food Bank of the Heartland is partnering with metro area schools to distribute fresh produce to food-insecure families.
The food bank is receiving the produce through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, the organization said. Council Bluffs Community Schools received 640 boxes for distribution this week, and Ralston Public Schools received 256. Other participating school districts are finalizing details, and most will be ready to begin distributing family produce boxes next week.
As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the initiative authorizes the USDA to purchase $3 billion worth of fresh produce, dairy and meat and work with food banks and other nonprofit organizations to distribute the food to those in need. It’s an effort to provide billions of dollars in food assistance to help farmers, ranchers and distributors whose workforces have been significantly disrupted by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help provide meals to individuals and families struggling with food insecurity during this time.
Food Bank for the Heartland delivers produce boxes weekly to a designated location for each school district to retrieve and store prior to distributing, the press release stated. Werner Enterprises is generously providing refrigerated trailers for those districts that do not have storage capacity. Saving Grace Food Rescue is also providing transportation support.
“Thousands of our neighbors across Nebraska and western Iowa faced food insecurity before the COVID-19 pandemic,” a food bank spokesperson said in a release. “Now, food insecurity is at an all-time high. From March 15 to May 15, the food bank distributed 3,974,012 meals — well beyond our average monthly meal distributions for a two-month period of 2,790,364. Food Bank for the Heartland is grateful to continue partnering with local school districts to provide fresh produce to our neighbors in need.”
On Monday, family produce boxes, which contain 15 to 20 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, will be distributed from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Crescent Elementary School. Produce boxes are also distributed on Wednesdays at the following times and locations:
- Abraham Lincoln High School tennis courts, 12:30 to 1 p.m., 1205 Bonham Ave.
- Carter Lake Elementary School, 12 to 12:30 p.m., 1000 Willow Drive
- Children’s Square, 8:30 to 9 a.m., North Sixth Street and Avenue E.
- Council Bluffs Public Librarty book return lane, 11:30 a.m. to noon, 400 Willow Ave.
- Edison Elementary School, 11 a.m. to noon, 2218 Third Ave.
- Franklin Elementary School, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 3130 Ave. C
- Hoover Elementary School, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1205 N. Broadway
- Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 11 to 11:30 a.m., 1603 Grand Ave.
- Longfellow Elementary School, 11:30 a.m. to noon, 2011 S. 10th St.
- Roosevelt Elementary School, 12 to 12:30 p.m., 517 N. 17th St.
