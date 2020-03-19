Food Bank for the Heartland will launch a Mobile BackPack program Friday to distribute 26,000 free meals weekly for 2,600 food-insecure children across the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro, the food bank announced Wednesday.
Free meal bags will be delivered by food trucks to 13 sites weekly throughout Council Bluffs and Omaha. Each meal bag will contain five breakfasts and five lunches, including milk and fresh produce, for a total of 10 meals, a press release from the food bank stated. A meal bag will be offered for each child in a household.
In Council Bluffs, meal bags will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays at Thomas Jefferson High School and from 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays at Wilson Middle School.
The program is being implemented during school closures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic to temporarily replace the food bank’s BackPack program, which has provided nutritious meals for students to take home from school for weekends and school breaks since 2006, the press release.
“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland has worked swiftly with our partners in the community to launch the Mobile BackPack program which will provide critical meals to at-risk children while school is out of session due to the COVID-19 virus,” Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland, said in the press release. “We anticipate the need for emergency and supplemental food to increase in the upcoming weeks. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our neighbors across the Heartland.”
Food bank staff will monitor the need across the community and adjust the program accordingly.
The food bank partnered with Westside Nutritional Services, the Omaha-Council Bluffs Salvation Army, Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue and local school districts and nonprofit organizations to create the Mobile BackPack program.
To make a financial donation or learn about volunteering to assemble food packs, visit foodbankheartland.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.