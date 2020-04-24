It’s not every day you turn 100 years old.
Vera Chavez, longtime cook at the former El Patio restaurant, did just that Wednesday, bringing together friends and relatives to celebrate. For the occasion, they brought 100 balloons, cake and 100th birthday signs.
“I thank the Lord every day for another day,” Chavez said.
Her daughter, Marie Chavez, said this birthday is particularly special for everyone after her mother’s cancer diagnosis two years ago.
“She’s grateful for her life, thankful to God for her life. She’s loved by many people, friends and family,” Marie said.
Marie described her mother as a “hard worker,” a “giving and helpful person” that “you can’t help but love.” She described how Vera could go to the grocery store and come back having made a friend.
Her hardworking trait was shown through Vera’s work history, as she retired from Omaha Public School System, worked at El Patio and later worked at an Omaha nursing home.
Retired, Vera spends time with family and friends. She also enjoys watching the family dogs Honey and Cloe, along with reading and sewing.
“After she retired from those jobs … she was able to live life even more, enjoying friends and family,” Marie said. “She’s lived a good life. We’re happy she’s still here with us to celebrate this awesome birthday.”
The family had a party Saturday planned, but that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, a car parade is planned for 12:30 p.m. Sunday. A third party is scheduled in August.
