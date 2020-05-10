Pottawattamie County reported an additional four cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 84.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said all four are Council Bluffs residents and include three women and one man. Two are 18 to 40 years old and two are 41 to 60 years old, and each of them are self-isolating at home. Of the county’s 84 cases, 44 individuals are self-isolating, two are hospitalized, 36 have recovered and there have been two deaths.
There have been 958 tests conducted in the county, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, for a per capita rate of 1 in 97 county residents.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, the department said it will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Per the state’s COVID-19 website, Crawford County reported 26 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 175, out of 390 tested. The county, home to three meatpacking plants, has reported 51 new cases over the past two days. Public health officials at the state and county level have not released information on testing at the plants.
The positive cases and percentage of tested who are positive in Crawford County — 44.9% — far exceed neighboring counties to the south. The county shares a portion of boundary with Woodbury County, which has seen an explosion in cases in the last few weeks and now has the highest number of positive cases in the state.
Shelby County reported five additional cases and Montgomery and Monona Counties reported one new case.
Additionally, Page County Public Health reported its 10th case, an adult between 41 and 60 years old who contracted the disease through community spread. The person is at home in self-isolation.
A look at the numbers around southwest Iowa, based on state and county reporting:
Pottawattamie County — 82 cases, 958 tests
Mills County — nine cases, 135 tests
Harrison County — 17 cases, 196 tests
Shelby County — 18 cases, 127 cases
Montgomery County — four cases, 141 tests
Page County — 10 cases, 333 tests
Cass County — one case, 142 tests
Monona County — 12 cases, 147 tests
Crawford County — 149 cases, one death, 361 tests
Fremont County — one case, 49 tests
The state website did not have recoveries broken down by county on Friday.
Statewide, nine more people have died of the coronavirus in Iowa, bringing the state’s total to 252.
New numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health also show that the number of infections increased Saturday to 11,671, up by 214 from Friday.
There have been 5,011 recoveries in the state and 71,476 tests conducted, for a per capita testing rate of 1 in 43 Iowans.
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health officials emphasized guidance on precautions against COVID-19: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Iowans are encouraged to go to TestIowa.com and complete the assessment. Test Iowa is an initiative designed to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa.
Public health officials recommend:
Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
Self-monitor for symptoms.
Call your physician if symptoms appear.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
