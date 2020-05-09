Pottawattamie County reported an additional four cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 84.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said all four cases are Council Bluffs residents and include three women and one man. Two are 18 to 40 years old and two are 41 to 60 years old. Of the county's 84 cases, 44 individuals are self-isolating, two are hospitalized, 36 have recovered and there have been two deaths.
There have been 958 tests conducted in the county, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, for a per capita rate of 1 in 97 county residents.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, the department said it will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
"Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home" county officials said in a release.
Statewide, nine more people have died of the coronavirus in Iowa, bringing the state's total to 252.
New numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health also show that the number of infections increased Saturday to 11,671, up by 214 from Friday.
There have been 5,011 recoveries in the state and 71,476 tests conducted, for a per capita testing rate of 1 in 43 Iowans.
- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
