On Wednesday, vehicles stretched for more than a block past Franklin Elementary School in Council Bluffs as families stopped by for a meal and a little holiday cheer.
Staff and volunteers handed out meals, as they do throughout the week, along with a basket of candy and trinkets for youngsters. For those that celebrate, you could call it an Easter basket.
Parent Brittney Scheer brought the idea to Franklin Elementary staff.
“With everyone stressing and overwhelmed, some kids are going without, some parents aren’t working, we figured this would be something nice for them,” Scheer.
In the Council Bluffs Community School District, staff and volunteers distribute meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are asked to stay in their cars and wait for meals to be brought out and passed through the window. The number of meals given out is based on the number of children in the car ages 1-18.
Locations include Abraham Lincoln High School, Bloomer Elementary, Carter Lake Elementary, Crescent Elementary, Edison Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Lewis & Clark Elementary, Longfellow Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary.
Mike Starner with Franklin said the school averages around 150 to 160 families during the meal program, but had surpassed 200 about an hour into the two-hour drive-through on Wednesday.
The schools typically give out food for lunch and the next day’s breakfast.
The Council Bluffs district serves about 3,000 meals a day, according to Lisa Stewart, nutrition services director.
The school calendar, if classes were in session, would have had today, Friday and Monday off for the holiday, meaning there will be no meal program on those days.
To help supplement family’s food supply, school sites also handed out meals donated by local churches and Food Bank of the Heartland. With the time off ahead, schools served around 3,400 meals on Wednesday, Stewart said.
And at Franklin, families got a little something extra.
“It’s awesome,” James Yochum said after volunteers gave each of his sons Brayden, 6, and Logan, 5, a basket.
“Awesome” was the word of the day. As a family drove away, baskets in hand, smiles on faces, Mike Brown, school administrative manager at Franklin Elementary, looked to the group.
“This is awesome,” Brown said.
— Reporter Tim Johnson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.