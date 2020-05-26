The Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those in need and is partnering with Council Bluffs Community Schools to host a free drive-up mobile pantry today from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today at Lewis Central High School, 3504 Harry Langdon Blvd.
The purpose of the event is to assist food-insecure individuals and families in Pottawattamie County and the surrounding communities. There are no requirements to attend.
Two hundred and seventy community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with various nonperishable staple items. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.
Volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland. They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always volunteers are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.
A drive-up distribution method is being used in Council Bluffs to prioritize the health and safety of the community during this pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.
