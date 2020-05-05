Fremont-Mills High School is getting creative to overcome the limitations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation guidelines.
The school is planning to have a graduation parade on May 17 — the original date for the graduation ceremony. The event will begin at 2 p.m. and follow the Homecoming Parade route — extended to about eight blocks to give cars more room to practice social distancing, according to Jeremy Christiansen, secondary principal.
“Each senior will line up a pickup or car in which to ride,” he said in a message to Fremont-Mills families. “This vehicle can be driven by a family member over the age of 21. Seniors can make signs and/or decorate his/her vehicle for this event.”
A presentation will be aired over an area radio station yet to be announced for families to listen to during the event, Christiansen said.
“While we understand this is not traditional, we hope you embrace the situation and help create a wonderful experience for the class of 2020,” he told families in the message.
Officials still hope to have a traditional graduation ceremony on June 28. In addition, plans are to make a video with each senior being announced and walking across the stage in their cap and gown and receiving their diploma. Individual photos will be taken of each senior by appointment.
The parade idea was the result of many meetings with other school officials, Christiansen said.
“Myself and D.J. Erkenbrack, our tech director, were discussing many things, but our main goal was to give the Class of 2020 some kind of graduation and one that all students could participate in,” he said. “We discussed the logistics of a drive-in theater situation and, through that conversation, we discussed a parade format. Our elementary teachers organized a staff parade a couple days earlier, as well.”
A video recording of senior awards being announced will be posted on the school website and social media pages on May 13. Seniors are asked to fill out a form online with all of their scholarships, awards and information.
