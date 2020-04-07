You can buy to-go mixed drinks, cocktails and margaritas until April 30.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the provision Monday. Beverages may be sold if promptly taken from the premises, such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis, or if the beverage is delivered to customers off the premises, according to the proclamation.
Among local bars participating in the glory, Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails, Dan & Jami’s Railway Grill and Bar, Glory Days, Lincoln’s Pub, 712 and The Porch have started promoting and selling mixed drinks.
“Recently we’ve been allowed to sell cocktails to go with alcohol already mixed in. Since then we have released the first two pages of our 70 plus cocktail menu for take out,” said Brian Cadwallader, owner of Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails.
The kitchen previously sold cocktail kits, with sealed alcohol provided separately. As of Friday, they started serving the cocktails in pouches to-go.
The drink menu includes unique items like “The Tiger King,” and “She Definitely Killed Her Husband” — which are in reference to the Netflix docu-series “Tiger King” — as well as fan favorites like Caddy’s Punch, Pink Lemonade Margarita and Shaye’s Melon Mule.
“Our chefs and bartenders are truly passionate about bringing great tasting and creative dishes and cocktails to our guests,” Cadwallader said. “We’re grateful for the community support and look forward to seeing everyone in soon.”
To order cocktails or food from Caddy’s call 712-256-0070.
Dan & Jami’s Railway Grill and Bar began mixed drink sales Friday, too, according to owner Dan Driscoll.
“Before (the announcement) we would sell cans or packages of beer unopened to go. We haven’t sold any hard alcohol for the past two and a half weeks we’ve been closed,” said Driscoll.
He said a sign will be placed outside the bar and grill to advertise mixed drink sales. It’s requested to order and call ahead of time at 712-328-9913.
Janie Rogers, the owner of 712, The Porch and Glory Days, said mixed drinks are available at all three locations.
“We are mostly selling our signature craft cocktails at 712, our (usually only offered in summer) frozen cocktails at The Porch and Gracie Bomb which is a popular drink at Glory Days,” said Rogers.
The cocktails are being sold in sealed plastic cups, and are available for pick up and delivery.
“There is a lot of money tied up in inventory of liquor so it’s nice to be able to bring in a little extra revenue in during what could be an absolutely crippling time for our industry,” Rogers said. “It’s heartbreaking to have had to lay off over 75% of our staff from all three of our places.”
Rogers said she looks forward to opening again and is thankful for the community’s support through these tough times.
Orders at 712 can be taken at 712-256-5525, The Porch can be reached at 712-828-4408 and Glory Days can be reached at 712-256-5922.
Lincoln’s Pub first announced mixed drink orders with a raspberry jalapeño margarita photo on Facebook. Ryan Mann, who owns Lincoln’s Pub and Jefferson’s Lounge on the 100 block of West Broadway with Jon Nelson, said the public was very receptive to their takeout cocktail offerings over the past week.
“They’ve been very popular,” he said. “The day the law was changed we made a ridiculous amount of (to go cocktails). Hundreds.”
Mann said that while the situation remains rough for restaurant and bar owners, and all small businesses in Council Bluffs, he is inspired by customers trying to support them any way they can during these unusual times.
“It’s good in that it shows us that people still want to support their local small businesses and are still enjoying different aspects of things where they can,” he said.
Despite his customers’ best intentions, though, Mann said it’s still a struggle operating during business shutdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“How we do things has obviously changed, a lot, in the past few weeks,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t want to operate this way for the long term. We miss having our employees here. We’re just rolling with the punches, doing what we can every day. I just hope we can get through this sooner than later.”
Food and drinks at Lincoln’s Pub can be ordered by calling 712-256-4956.
