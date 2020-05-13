Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development is hosting some classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first — in partnership with Iowa Western Community College, Mullein Hill Farm, and Pheasants Forever — is a class about growing native prairie plants and establishing prairies.
The class will take place online May 18 using Zoom, an online meeting platform, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to incorporate Iowa’s native vegetation into gardens, yards and farms.
Project coordinator Lance Brisbois said more classes could be held online, depending on how many people register and the response for this class.
During the Zoom meeting, native plant enthusiast and grower Cait Caughey will teach techniques and best practices for adding native plants into home gardens or yards. Jason Andersen, Wildlife Biologist with Pheasants Forever, will discuss how to convert lawns, pasture and crop fields into prairie. Each presenter will have a short presentation with ample time for questions and answers.
Pre-registration is required and the class fee is $5. Full details and registration are available at goldenhillsrcd.org/growingnatives.
Funding for the project is provided by Gilchrist Foundation and a USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant.
For more information, contact Brisbois at lance@goldenhillsrcd.org or 712-482-3029.
