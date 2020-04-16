After Creighton University School of Medicine students reached out to Goodwill Industries to see if they had any scrubs to spare, area Goodwill staff members scoured their thrift racks for the garments.
“There is an increased demand for scrubs at the hospital due to heightened precautions for doctors and nurses to be able to decontaminate themselves as they travel to and from home and the hospital,” said Adrienne Pyle, a third-year medical student at Creighton School of Medicine and drive’s organizer.
With stores temporarily closed right now due to the coronavirus threat, Goodwill retail operations employees went store to store and collected all of the scrubs they could find, said Tobi Mathouser, president and COO of Goodwill Omaha.
Goodwill employees gathered 375 sets of scrubs. However, they wanted to make sure the scrubs were cleaned and properly disinfected before donating them.
For cleaning, they partnered with local dry cleaning business Max I Walker.
Max I. Walker offered a one-time, free laundry service for Goodwill to clean the scrubs. Steph Dorland, marketing director of Max I. Walker, said the company was glad to help medical professionals during “these difficult times.”
“We’re committed to giving back to the community that’s supported us for more than 100 years, so when we got the call, this was something we really wanted to do,” said Casey Walker, director of retail operations at Max I. Walker. “With the current pandemic, health care workers are on the frontlines, and if we could help them, we absolutely wanted to.”
Goodwill took the freshly laundered scrubs to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, 7500 Mercy Road in Omaha, early Wednesday.
Creighton medical students also organized a community scrub drive, and collected 275 additional pairs of scrubs, which they laundered themselves and brought at the same time as the Goodwill donation.
“With these extra scrubs, the medical professionals will be able to decontaminate themselves with frequent scrub changes and thereby keep their patients and own families safe,” Pyle said.
