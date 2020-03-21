Goodwill Omaha is temporarily closing its metro-area retail stores, donation centers and administrative offices, including the Council Bluffs location on Madison Avenue, effective Sunday at 6 p.m.
"Out of an abundance of caution and keeping in mind Goodwill's unwavering commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our employees, donors, shoppers, program participants and the community, Goodwill Omaha has made the difficult decision to temporarily close" stated Amy Goldyn, marketing and public relations manager, in an email.
Goodwill is also suspending services at its training sites and modifying services at other contracting sites, according to the email. Employees will receive regular paid wages for two weeks.
"Because Goodwill does not wish to contribute to the financial burden and hardship already caused by this pandemic, we will continue to pay all employees their regular wages for two weeks," Goldyn stated. "After that, we encourage employees to use their accrued sick time, and we are making arrangements to enable employees to borrow sick time."
Citing concerns of COVID-19, Goldyn said Goodwill plans to reopen April 23.
"As we monitor the coronavirus situation, as well as local, state and federal recommendations and mandates, we may revise this timeline," she said. "We’re all in this together. At a safe and appropriate time, we will reopen our stores and facilities, resume our normal activities and work together to rebuild stronger, more resilient communities."
Goodwill said updates on this information can be found on its website and social media channels. The company will issue another release on a confirmed reopening date.
