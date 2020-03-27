Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation Thursday, continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration, that expands and extends temporary retail business closures, suspends elective and nonessential medical and dental procedures and orders health care facilities and nursing homes to engage in advanced health care screenings.
Both the new closures and existing retail closures to the public — including restaurants and bars — are extended to until at least April 7. The new closures were effective as of 10 p.m. on Thursday.
“I understand that these decisions will continue to impact the lives and livelihoods of Iowans,” Reynolds said at her daily livestreamed press conference on Thursday. “The more we do now to mitigate the spread of the virus, the sooner that we will get through this so that life and business can get back to normal.”
The number of confirmed Iowa cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, jumped Thursday to 179, which was an increase of 34 over Wednesday’s figure and the the biggest daily jump yet for the state. One Iowa patient has died.
The state reported 397 negative tests on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,975. As of Wednesday night, 31 Iowans are hospitalized because of COVID-19.
“We are going to continue to see the numbers rise,” Reynolds said, noting spring break travel, for instance, and the recommendation that anyone who returns to the state after travel self-quarantine for 14 days and speak to their employer before returning to work.
Regarding nonessential medical and dental services, the proclamation says, “All nonessential or elective surgeries and procedures that utilize personal protective equipment (PPE) must not be conducted by any hospital, outpatient surgery provider, or outpatient procedure provider, whether public, private, or nonprofit.”
The restrictions are aimed at helping preserve personal protection equipment and the health care workforce during the coronavirus pandemic, Reynolds said.
Additional retail closures include bookstores, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry stores, luggage stores, cosmetic, beauty and perfume stores, florists and furniture and home furnishing stores.
“This closure order does not affect other retail establishments, such as discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies that sell these goods in addition to other essential food, medical supplies, and household goods,” the proclamation states.
“Department stores like Target and Walmart will remain open.
“We haven’t made it through the first incubation period (of COVID-19),” Reynolds said when asked about the decision-making process for expanding and extending closures. “We haven’t been able to gather the data about the decisions we made early on to see if we have to see if we have started to bend the curve.”
Regarding health screenings, in the decree Reynolds says, “I hereby order all hospitals, nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, residential care facilities, hospice programs, and assisted living programs to screen all staff at the beginning of their shift for fever or respiratory symptoms, absence or shortness of breath, new or change in cough, or sore throat, take the employee’s temperature, and take any preventative measures based on that screening to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the hospitals, nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, hospice programs, residential care facilities, and assisted living programs.”
Jobless claims soar as Iowa sees biggest jump in virus cases
Unemployment claims rose nearly 19-fold in Iowa last week as the coronavirus pandemic that inflicted economic pain across the country left entire sectors of the job market in tatters, officials reported Thursday as the state recorded its biggest daily increase in cases.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that initial claims for jobless benefits in Iowa surged to 41,890 in the week that ended March 21. That was up from 2,229 the week prior, a historic spike that laid bare the virus’ sudden economic impact and mirrored the bigger picture. The national figure surged to a record 3.3 million claims, as people were laid off as non-essential businesses closed or scaled down as part of the effort to slow the spread of the disease.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Like many counterparts in other states, Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered the temporary closure of schools, bars, dine-in restaurants, theaters, casinos and barbershops in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.
Iowa Workforce Development reported that about one-third of last week’s claims came from workers in the accommodation and food services industries. Other claimants came from the health care, education and retail sectors.
The Iowa Restaurant Association said Thursday that a survey of 670 bars and restaurants statewide found that more than four out of five had laid off workers. Even restaurants that have remained open for carryout service have still laid off up to 90% of their employees, the association said.
The owners who were surveyed projected that their March revenues would plummet by 84% compared with a year earlier, the association said.
“The picture is grim,” said association CEO Jessica Dunker. “We knew the precautionary step that shuttered large portions of our industry in an effort to fight the coronavirus would be detrimental, but our initial numbers indicate that for as many as 20% of our operators, there may be no coming back.”
For perspective on the number of unemployment claims filed, 41,000 is roughly the population of Cedar Falls, one of Iowa’s 15 largest cities. The initial claims filed last week were more than those submitted during the rest of 2020, combined.
Iowa Workforce Development said it managed to process all of the claims despite the surge, and asked the public to be patient and seek answers online first before calling.
Wait times at the state’s customer service phone center have been longer than normal due to an “unprecedented level of calls” that are being answered by hundreds of staffers, the agency said.
The governor acknowledged this week that increased traffic had also caused technical glitches on the website where people can file for unemployment.
“We will continue to provide as much assistance as possible to our fellow Iowans to ensure everyone who is eligible for benefits, receive those benefits in a timely basis,” the agency said in a statement.
— Foley with The Associated Press contributed from Iowa City. Associated Press writer Nelson Lampe contributed from Omaha.
