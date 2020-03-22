Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Sunday that includes the mandatory closing of salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo parlors, tanning facilities, massage therapy facilities and swimming pools throughout the state.
The proclamation is added to the governor's State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The proclamation includes the additional mandatory closures and also relaxes some restrictions to promote additional social distancing and provides regulatory relief to Iowa health care industries, according to the governor's office.
The additional mandatory closures take effect at 10 p.m. tonight, with the proclamation running through 11:59 p.m. on March 31.
The order also suspends all foreclosures on residential, commercial and agricultural real property and provides professional licensing relief to remove barriers to those who want to serve in medical professions and to prevent the expiration of professional licenses during the disaster.
To promote further social distancing, the declaration suspends in-person requirements for notarization of documents.
